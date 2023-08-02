WASKOM — The Waskom Wildcats put on the Maroon and White on Monday, beginning the two-a-day practices in preparation for the incoming season.
The Wildcats start their season on Aug. 25, when they play at Redwater.
Redwater met the Wildcats in the opening game of the last season, but were bested by the Wildcats 36-10.
The head coach and athletic director for Waskom, Greg Pearson, says that despite having a bunch of young guys in the squad, many sophomores, they still have high expectations for themselves.
“The main thing about this group of kids is that we got a lot of young ones.” Pearson explained, “The preparation has been about catching them up to speed and teaching them the new stuff we have for the offense. They’re a very talented squad, just young and inexperienced. This first practice went well.”
“They have a great attitude, they did great work throughout the off season.”
Last year, Pearson came out of retirement to join Waskom, so this year will be the first time since coming back that he has had a full off season with a squad before the season.
“Last year I didn’t get to build those relationships as well,” Pearson continued, “I didn’t join the team until July last year, so having the time to build relationships with these guys before the season was very important to me.”
They’re expecting a competitive 3A-2 district, but believe that they’ll be one of the teams vying for the top three.
“We have stiff competition. Harmony, the team that made it to the semifinals last year, are picked to win the district. Of course Daingerfield is Daingerfield, but Waskom is Waskom. I feel like us three are going to be battling it out at the top of the standings. We’ve been putting the work in, and hopefully we’ll be the top squad.”
On their first test against Redwater, they know it won’t be an easy match.
“Redwater always gets out there and plays physical,” Pearson assessed, “they did a good job last year. The coaches do a great job over there, so I’m sure it will be a good little battle with the Dragons.”
Coming out of retirement for his second season, Pearson is excited to be back on the field.
“The best part of this is the relationships you build with the kids. You get the chance to teach the youth how to be a better man in life. Only a small percentage of football players go on to make money doing it, so we want to teach them some discipline, hard work ethic, and how to be a better husband, father and brother for the rest of their lives.