From Staff Reports
High school golfers are getting into the swing of things as their season continues.
Teams across the Harrison County area have been participating in several golf tournaments recently.
The Marshall Mavericks golf team finished fifth at the Hallsville JV tournament recently at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview. The roster included Hart Hudson, Aiden Kerr, Simon Lessard, George Lewis, Trevor McDaniel, and Graham Smith.
Waskom golf teams competed Feb. 27 at the Alpine Golf Course in Longview. Every golfer maintained or improved their score from the previous tournament.
Some results include: Landon Rogers finished ninth with a score of 90. Cutter Landreneaux finished in the top 20 in only his second tournament. The boys team finished 4th.
“Our two girls finished in the middle of the pack, but other coaches and parents complemented us on how positive and encouraging they were to other players,” Waskom ISD reported. “To us, this is as important — if not more — as the scores.”
The Waskom girls team also placed first at the Harmony Eagle Invitational at The Links Course at Land’s End. The team included Allie Airington, Lexi Allums, Lily Foster, Emma Reynolds and Hannah Wright. Individual medalist Allie Airington placed second. The boys placed fourth, only 12 stokes out of first place.
The Elysian Fields Golf Team competed in a Valentine’s Day Tournament at Holly Lake Ranch Country Club. The boys team placed second overall, with Lawson Swank finishing in second place in the individual standings. The EF girls finished third overall in the team standings.