Special to the News Messenger

The Marshall High School powerlifting teams saw success at a recent meet at Texas High School in Texarkana.

The girls team brought home first place overall.

Girls’ results were released as the following:

  • Kelsey (259) — 1st Place
  • Madison (259) — 2nd Place
  • Anaiya (259) — 4th Place
  • Ahjia (181) — 1st Place
  • Lauren (181) — 2nd Place
  • Ava (148) — 2nd Place
  • Aly (148) — 4th Place
  • Are’Anna (132) — 1st Place

For the boys’ team, David Carlisle (242) earned first place and Jaysen Clark (114) earned second place.

Recommended For You


Tags