Special to the News Messenger
The Marshall High School powerlifting teams saw success at a recent meet at Texas High School in Texarkana.
The girls team brought home first place overall.
Girls’ results were released as the following:
- Kelsey (259) — 1st Place
- Madison (259) — 2nd Place
- Anaiya (259) — 4th Place
- Ahjia (181) — 1st Place
- Lauren (181) — 2nd Place
- Ava (148) — 2nd Place
- Aly (148) — 4th Place
- Are’Anna (132) — 1st Place
For the boys’ team, David Carlisle (242) earned first place and Jaysen Clark (114) earned second place.