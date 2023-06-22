Hallsville’s Sophia Ziesemer was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Longview’s Evelyn Campos was the district’s Defensive Player of the Year with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Soccer Team for the 2023 season.
Tyler’s Valeria Maldonado was the Co-Newcomer of the Year, and Whitehouse’s Gabby Thompson was the Utility Player of the Year. Maldonado shared Newcomer of the Year with Longview’s Yuli Alba.
Pine Tree senior forward Sayge Lohman earned Most Valuable Player honors. Lohman recorded 26 goals and handed out 11 assists on the year in helping the Lady Pirates carve out a 16-7-2 record. She had two goals and two assists in two playoff games as Pine Tree opened with a 5-0 bi-district win over Lufkin and fell 3-1 to McKinney North in the area round.
Other superlatives went to Mount Pleasant’s Dana Memije (Midfielder of the Year), Hallsville’s Lauren Thomas (Sophomore of the Year), Longview’s Emma Wright (Goalkeeper of the Year) and Longview’s Ron Bellamy (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Longview: Karen Juarez, Lisset Martinez, DaNaucia Johnson, Lily Fierros, Gabriela Acevedo; Pine Tree: Rylie Waclawczyk, Jessica Garcia, Daysha Torres, Maranda Skinner; Hallsville: Addison Hatchett, Anna Rogers, Bella Anguiano, Emily Battles; Mount Pleasant: Reagan Huchin, Karina Torres, Ahilin Hernandez; Texas High: Madelynne Adams, Carlyn Clack; Tyler: Yamilet Ruiz, Victoria Arteaga; Whitehouse: Maddison Hawkins; Marshall: Mariah Mumphrey.
SECOND TEAM
Longview: Kennedy Hollins, Mia Monsivais, Marialis Estrada; Pine Tree: Shyann Lohman, Malaisha Allen, Indy Salazar; Hallsville: Lauren Pyle, Camille Petty, MaKayla Tiller; Mount Pleasant: Xitlali Rivas, Jazlynn Chism, Brittnee Lara; Texas High: April Mendez, Eunice Cruz; Tyler: Alexy Viramontes, Zugeily Torres; Whitehouse: Audrey Hall, Sheily Morales-Barrios; Marshall: Ahany Santander, Eshter Preez.
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Yoselin De La Paz, Lauren Fisher; Pine Tree: Eryka Furlong, Larkin Seidel; Hallsville: Abbey Serrano, Addison Johnson; Mount Pleasant: Jackie Gonzalez, Isabel Gonzales, Cinthya Ramirez; Texas High: Alison Rosas; Tyler: Valeria Maldonado, Christy Perez, Leda Paz; Whitehouse: Raylee Rios, Jennier Gurrusquieta, Ava Wise; Marshall: karlez Sawyer, Marilu Santander.
Whitehouse, Tyler earn multiple superlatives in 15-5A soccer
Whitehouse and Tyler High each grabbed three superlatives with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Boys Soccer Team for the 2023 season.
Luke Neely was named the MVP. The senior had 35 goals and nine assists.
Beaux Benson was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year with Longview’s Erik Torres. The junior allowed 28 goals with 87 saves.
Justin Manton was named the Coach of the Year.
Tyler’s Isac Mojica was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Damian Razo was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. Amir Perez was tabbed as the Newcomer of the Year.
Longview’s Parker Kelsey and Michael Smith earned the respective Utility Player of the Year and Sophomore of the Year awards.
Pine Tree’s Aaron Bocanegra was named Midfielder of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Longview: Alex Flores, Jared Zuniga, Karsten Guerra, Miguel Rojo; Pine Tree: Edgar Bocanegra, David Rodriguez; Hallsville: Jacob Vazquez; Marshall: Tony Kiel; Mount Pleasant: Erik Soto, John Zelaya, Nathan Gandara; Tyler High: Francisco Xavier Robles, Ramiro Mendoza, James Brigido, Freddy Castillo; Whitehouse: Javi Gonzalez, Nathan Udojic, Jaki Kadi, Diego Gonzalez, Landon Neely; Texas High: Seth Trusty, Luckey Hbhulimen
SECOND TEAM
Longview: Anthony Monsivais, Stephen Gaskin, Diego Barbosa; Pine Tree: Giovanni Zamora, Jassiel Rivera, Chris Resendiz; Marshall: Modesto Serrato, Jesus Jaimes; Mount Pleasant: Alan Barboza, Rogelio Rios, Ernesto Hernandez; Tyler High: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Jose Victoriano, Samuel Hernandez; Whitehouse: Braxton Ladwig, Leo Gamez, Aaron Cerda; Texas High: Braden McKinnon, Matthew Delk
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Ayden Gonzalez, Caden Hardison, Alex Blanco; Pine Tree: Jai’lyn Ryan, Alex Mireles, Alberto Alba; Hallsville: Ali Mayahi, Oliver Dilday, Ty Gustavsen; Marshall: Noah Peralta; Tyler High: Isaiah Olivares, Brian Bustos; Whitehouse: Carter Cox, Caiden Micheaux, Abdul Salmon; Texas High: Michael Moya, Daniel Lee, Diego Perez