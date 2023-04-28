Special to the News Messenger

Last week, Maverick Soccer and Lady Mavs Soccer held an end-of-year banquet to celebrate their players and their seasons.

Lady Mavs’ awards included:

Defensive Player of the Year — Mariah Mumphrey

Offensive Player of the Year — Anahy Santander

Mid Fielder of the Year — Eshter Perez

MVP — Karlee Sawyer

Lady Mav of the Year — Marilu Santander

Mavericks’ awards included:

MVP — Miguel Hernandez

Offensive MVP — Modesto Serrato

Defensive MVP — Jesus Jaimes

Newcomer MVP — Noah Peralta

