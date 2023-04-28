Special to the News Messenger
Last week, Maverick Soccer and Lady Mavs Soccer held an end-of-year banquet to celebrate their players and their seasons.
Lady Mavs’ awards included:
Defensive Player of the Year — Mariah Mumphrey
Offensive Player of the Year — Anahy Santander
Mid Fielder of the Year — Eshter Perez
MVP — Karlee Sawyer
Lady Mav of the Year — Marilu Santander
Mavericks’ awards included:
MVP — Miguel Hernandez
Offensive MVP — Modesto Serrato
Defensive MVP — Jesus Jaimes
Newcomer MVP — Noah Peralta