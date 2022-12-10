ELYSIAN FIELDS — When Lexi Commander coached Cora Creech in junior high volleyball, she knew she was coaching a softball kid who just happened to be pretty good at volleyball, too.
“She always talked about how much she loved softball,” said Commander, who has also coached Creech the past three seasons on the softball diamond. “She just always had such a passion for softball, and she set her goal to play at the next level.”
Creech will get that chance after signing a softball national letter of intent with Pratt (Kansas) Community College on Friday during a ceremony attended by family, coaches and teammates at the high school auditorium.
“She’s worked hard and put in all of the extra work it takes to reach this level,” Commander said. “All the pressure of the recruitment process and the questions of whether or not she would get to play in college are over now, so hopefully she can just go out and have fun and have a great senior season.”
Creech, a pitcher and catcher, has a 3.34 career earned run average. She struck out 51 as a freshman and 36 as a sophomore before fanning 106 a year ago as a junior.
The EF standout has a 23-13 career record and a .909 career fielding percentage to go along with a career batting average of .246, an on base percentage of .338, five home runs and 46 RBI.
“I met the coach at a softball tournament, and just felt an instant connection,” Creech said of her decision to sign with the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference school.
As for expectations when she arrives on campus at Pratt?
“They just told me not to be nervous,” Creech said. “They just said come in and do what I’ve been doing for years and have fun.”
Pratt competes in the KJCCC along with Butler, Hutchinson, Colby, Barton, Garden City, Seward County, Dodge City and Northwest Kansas Technical College.