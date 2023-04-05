ARP — The Elysian Fields Lady Jackets came to Arp on Friday looking to bounce back after their loss to West Rusk. The Lady Jackets came into this game 4-4, and Arp had a 3-5 record and both teams were determined to secure their fourth place spot in the district. However, Arp was able to barely pull ahead late in the game, getting a 9-7 victory.
Elysian Fields, despite losing, was able to earn eight hits, compared to Arp’s 12. The Lady Jackets were the first on the score board when M. Shaw hit a homer for two runs.
Both teams scored two in the third inning, but Arp pulled ahead in the fourth when they rallied four runs.
Despite the Lady Jackets tying up the game in the sixth inning, Arp got two points and were able to prevent Elysian Fields from scoring in the seventh, securing the victory.
Ja’Naciya Potts led the Arp Tigers in offense, getting a hit and a run every time she was at bat. Lacy Fletchre, Aubry Way and A. Carpenter all got two hits.
K. Robinson led the Lady Jackets in offense, getting two hits and scoring twice. Bryanna Beavers and Morgan Shaw also got two runs with one hit each.
With this victory, Arp gets fourth place in the district and improves their record to 4-5. They were set to go to Waskom on Tuesday.
Elysian Field’s record falls to 4-5, putting them at fifth place. They looked to get their season back on track in a home game against Jefferson on Tuesday.