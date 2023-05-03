High school spring softball is wrapping up. Elysian Fields, Hallsville and Harleton all made it to the first round of the playoffs, and only the Harleton Wildcats survived the first round.
Hallsville went up against the Porter Spartans on Friday, losing 3-1. They end their season with a 15-12 record overall and and impressive 12-2 in the district.
The Elysian Fields Ladycats were matched up against White Oak. They lost the first game 8-0 on Thursday, won 2-0 on Friday and lost 2-0 on Saturday, ending their season. Their final record was 17-16 overall and 7-5 in their district.
Harleton, being undefeated in their district, qualified for playoffs easily and carried that momentum into the playoffs by winning their series against the Detroit (Texas) Lady Eagles 2-0. They won their first match on Friday, 9-4. Their second game was even more one-sided, going Harleton’s way 13-1.
This victory allows Harleton to move onto the next round, which will be against Kerens at the Longview High School on Friday, May 6 at 1 p.m.