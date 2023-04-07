ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs came to Elysian Fields on Tuesday looking for their first district victory after a seven game losing streak. However, Elysian Fields left them still searching after getting a 6-1 victory.
The Lady Jackets started early when Morgan Shaw flew the ball, allowing one run. No scoring happened in the second and third inning, but the Lady Jackets got back to work in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning, scoring two, two and one points, respectively.
B. Beavers and K. Robinson led the Lady Jackets with two hits and two runs each, with Beavers getting an RBI as well.
Jefferson was not able to get much offense going. Only E. Galey got a hit, which was a RBI, allowing J. Jenkins to get the Lady Dawgs’ solitary score.
Cora Creech pitched Elysian Fields to victory. She pitched for seven innings, only giving up one run on a hit. She struck out 11 and only walked one.
T. Foster pitched for Jefferson for six innings, allowing seven hits, six runs and walking five.
With this loss, Jefferson is still without a district win, falling to 0-8. Their next match was against Waskom, who also has no district wins, on Thursday.
This victory improves Elysian Fields’ record to 5-5 in their district. They look to get a positive win loss ratio at Tatum on Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m.