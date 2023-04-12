TATUM — The Lady Yellow Jackets came to Tatum to earn a positive district record on Friday. Despite the Lady Eagles holding a lead for six innings, Elysian Fields found the rally and scored three times in the seventh to secure the 4-2 victory.
Scoring was started by the Lady Jackets when Morgan Shaw hit a fly to left field which was caught and allowed K. Robinson to score.
The Lady Eagles got started when B. Stockton got a triple and batting in a runner on a 0-1 count. At two outs, Stockton once again tripled on a fly ball to the right fielder, allowing Bradley to get to home plate.
Neither team scored again for six innings despite many hits from both teams. Elysian Fields got nine hits and Tatum six.
In the final inning, Kirsten Commander came onto the field as a courtesy runner for Madison Owens with Baylee Marcum on third base. Karleigh Robinson singled out to left field, allowing Marcum to score and Commander to get to third. Shaw got to the plate and hit a fly ball to center field, getting Robinson and Commander to reach home plate, putting the Lady Yellowjackets ahead by two points.
Cart was the Tatum pitcher, striking out four and walking one.
Cora Creech was on the mound for the Lady Jackets and she was having a great game. She kept the Eagles at bay by striking out 17 batters and only walking one.
With this victory, Elysian Fields gets a positive district record at 6-5. Their next match is at home against the Troup Tigers, on Tuesday, April 11th, starting at 5:30 p.m.