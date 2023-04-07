Tuesday was signing day for five outstanding students at Hallsville High School: Anatole Hurta (Tennis) signed with LeTourneau University; Kinley Pessell (Golf) signed with Stephen F. Austin State University; Logan Clark (Fishing) signed with East Texas Baptist University; Mylie Anderson (Cheer) signed with Stephen F. Austin State University; and Audra Nance (Dance) signed with Dallas Baptist University.
High School Sports: Five Hallsville students sign Letters of Intent
- Special to the News Messenger
