Tuesday was signing day for five outstanding students at Hallsville High School: Anatole Hurta (Tennis) signed with LeTourneau University; Kinley Pessell (Golf) signed with Stephen F. Austin State University; Logan Clark (Fishing) signed with East Texas Baptist University; Mylie Anderson (Cheer) signed with Stephen F. Austin State University; and Audra Nance (Dance) signed with Dallas Baptist University.

