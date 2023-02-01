MARSHALL — It was a joyous scene in the Marshall High School gymnasium on Wednesday, the first of February, as several athletes from the football team signed to continue their athletic careers into college.
Senior Defensive End Carson Combs signed to play with Centre College in Danville Kentucky.
Senior Offensive Lineman Connor Hagerty signed with Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia Arkansas. Hagerty has been a Mavericks Football athlete for three seasons and was a 2021 and 2022 first team all-district offensive lineman.
Davernious "Byrd" Robinson signed to play for Oklahoma Panhandle State in Goodwell, Oklahoma. He finishes his time with Marshall with 870 rushing yards and 1,186 yards overall.
Leading Receiver Jacorey Smith has committed to play with Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
J.Q. Davis signed to play at Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi. Davis was the player many considered to be the MVP of the 2022 season. He always made their opponents sweat. He ends his time with the Marshall Mavericks with 294 carries for 1,935 yards and 25 touchdowns. Davis made all-district running-back 2022 and got 2021 Offensive Player of the Year with 1,621 rushing yards.
Davis is excited about the new opportunity but is also sad to have to leave Marshall.
"It's a great program," said Davis, "It doesn't feel good to leave, I already miss playing football with the Mavericks, and I know I will miss it in the future."