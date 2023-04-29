MARSHALL — Jack Alvarez became Marshall’s Head Football Coach and Athletic Director in February of 2022. After only one year with the Mavericks program, he has received the Coaching Beyond the Game award from the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) last Friday.
This award is presented annually at the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation Leadership Summit to an individual who has impacted their team, school, and community through their passion and commitment to “coach beyond the game.”
Having only one season with the Football team so far, he has already made quite the impact with the Mavericks.
Alvarez came to Marshall after coaching at Cuero to be closer to his family. With three young grandchildren living in the area, he is happy to be able to be a bigger part of their lives.
With two seasons of his leadership, the Cuerro Gobblers had a 18-8 record and two playoff appearances. Alvarez led Ennis to the 2014 Class 5A, Division II state championship, and Kirbyville to state final appearances in 2008 and 2009.
In his first season with Marshall, the Mavericks got a 6-5 overall record. With a 4-2 record in the district they made an appearance in the playoffs, losing a close game to Crandall.
With 25 years of coaching experience and a 199-98 lifetime football coaching record, Alvarez is grateful to continue to make a difference in kid’s lives and build on the momentum of last season.
The Mavericks start their 2023 season at Tyler on Friday, Aug. 25, starting at 7 p.m.