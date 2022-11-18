District honors have been announced for Marshall and Waskom athletes.
Marshall Football
Mavericks named to the District 8-5A DII all-district teams include:
- Carson Combs was named Defensive Lineman of the Year
- First team offense honors went to Connor Hagerty, J.Q. Davis, Byrd Robinson and Collier Stone.
- First team defense honors went to Tra Adams, Jordan Williams and DK Shaw.
- Second team offense honors went to Jaylan McFarland, Jacorey Smith and Judson Illingworth.
- Second team defense honors went to Joseph Bracey, Kenneth Villearreal, Judson Illingworth, Logan Presley, Andrew Paul and Spencer Taylor.
- Honorable mention honors went to Zach Smith, David Carlisle, Jakaylon Williams, Gavin Pilarowski and Kaiden Rodgers.
- Academic all-district honors went to Jacorey Smith, Zach Smith, Collier Slone, J.Q. Davis, Carson Combs, Judson Illingworth, Dallan Shaw, Logan Presley, Spencer Taylor, Kenneth Villareal, David Carlisle, Jaylon McFarland, Jakaylon Williams, Gavin Pilarowski and Tra Adams.
Marshall Volleyball
Isabella Emery was named Co-Libero of the Year for District 15-5A, while Caitlyn Ellenburg made first team all-district, Are’Anna Gill made second team all-district and honorable mention honors went to Claire Abney, Alyssa Helton and Alyson Roberson.
Waskom Volleyball
Alaina Dyson was named Co-MVP of the Year, while LaDaija Thomas and Anna Claire Reeves were named first team all-district.
Ellen Nuner and Jaynai Miles were named second team all-district, and honorable mention honors went to Macie Moody, Anali Pedraza and Jada Spencer.
The academic all-district team includes Alaina Dyson, Ellen Nuner, Anna Claire Reeves, LaDaija Thomas, Macie Moody, Jaynai Miles and Savannah Cadenhead.