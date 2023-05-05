Congratulations are in order to two Mavericks who are officially going to the next level in their athletic careers. Keshon Foster and Are’Anna Gill signed onto continue their athletics in college. Foster is staying near home, signing to UT Tyler for track and field, and Gill is moving on to play volleyball for Oberline College.
A signing ceremony was held for Gill. Friends and family gathered around to celebrate her career. Gill, who participated in basketball, volleyball player and track, decided to focus her athletic abilities on volleyball while in college.
Foster is still in preparation for an appearance at the state track and field championships in Austin after qualifying by getting second place with the 4x4 squad. The 5A champion meet is on May 12 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.