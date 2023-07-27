WASKOM — With only about a month left until the kickoff of the much anticipated high school football season, Waskom is already feeling football fever.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats hosted a youth football camp to give the children of Waskom an early taste of what it’s like to be a Wildcat.
The camp happened from Monday to Wednesday, giving first-graders to incoming freshman the chance to get high quality football practice with the Waskom coaches, and even a few of the Wildcat varsity players.
Despite a heat wave, more than 25 boys showed up to put in work and learn what it takes to be an athlete.
“These camps are a great way to get kids outside and active during the break.” explained Logan McGill, the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats, “We’re introducing them to football, trying to show them how to do it the Wildcat way.”
McGill believes that training football early is important for kids, especially in a town like Waskom.
“We get to know the kids.” McGill continued. “Getting them involved with the coaches and the players, getting them out to watch the games, these sorts of things build relationships with our future athletes. We want to build Waskom pride.”
“We have some of our high school kids come help us too. These camps allow our high school athletes to realize it’s not all about them. They get the opportunity to see that these children look up to them, allowing our Wildcats to learn leadership.”
McGill believes camps like these are crucial to building relationships in the community and with the athletes.
“It’s all about the relationships you build.” said McGill. “My favorite part about helping these camps is being able to share my testimony about Jesus Christ with the youth.”