From Staff Reports
RUNNIN’ RABBS RELAYS at Atlanta High School
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Atlanta 137, Marshall 112, Pleasant Grove 82, Pine Tree 47, Hallsville 43, Grace 34, Lindale 33, Prairiland 30, Liberty-Eylau 26.5, Redwater 18.5, Paul Pewitt 18, Sabine 14, Gilmer 10, De Kalb 6, Daingerfield 3, Longview 2
Individual results
100 meters: B. Maya, Lindale 10.77; J. Reed, Liberty-Eylau 10.92, M. Batton, Atlanta 11.09
200 meters: B. Maya, Lindale 21.86; X. Johnson, PG 22.30; J. Thomas, Marshall 22.51
400 meters: C. Maya, Lindale 48.82; S. Taylor, Marshall 48.88; J. Flatt, Prairiland 51.54
800 meters: M. Gray, Pine Tree 2:01.04; G. Gaddis, Grace 2:01.34; M. Morin, Atlanta 2:02.66
1600 meters: M. Gray, Pine Tree 4:44.67; I. Martinez, Pine Tree 4:45.48; G. Gaddis, Grace 4:49.83
3200 meters: M. Morin, Atlanta 10:28.34; I. Martinez, Pine Tree 10:33.98; T. Scroggins, Pine Tree 10:40.24
110 hurdles: H. Vaughn, Prairiland 15.14; B. Robinson, Marshall 15.19; A. Sims, Hallsville 15.59
300 hurdles: K. Foster, Marshall 38.98; H. Vaughn, Prairiland 40.78; S. Darty, Atlanta 40.91
400 relay: Marshall (K. Foster, S. Taylor, B. Robinson, J. Thomas) 42.76; Atlanta 43.01; Liberty-Eylau 43.26
800 relay: Atlanta (E. Riojas, C. Swanson, J. Wells, I. Chandler) 1:30.15; Marshall 1:30.78; Hallsville 1:31.34
1600 relay: Marshall (K. Foster, S. Taylor, D.J. Goudeau, J. McCowan) 3:27.22; Atlanta 3:36.59; PG 3:39.90
Long jump: S. Darty, Atlanta 19-7; K. Foster, Marshall 19-5; J. Grant, Prairiland 19-4
Shot put: C. Hackleman, PG 45-7; S. Black, Sabine 42-11.50; C. Walker, Atlanta 42-10.50
Discus: L. Cano, Gilmer 165-6; A. Tunstall, Hallsville 164-2; S. Black, Sabine 148-3
Triple jump: S. Darty, Atlanta 42-10; K. Foster, Marshall 41-8.50; K. Smith, PG 40-5
High jump: S. Williams, Atlanta 6-4; B. Bricker, PG 6-2; D. McKeever, Redwater 6-2
Pole vault: I. Hodges, Paul Pewitt 12-6; B. Hodges, Paul Pewitt 12-0; B. Clark, De Kalb 12-0
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Atlanta, 124; Nacogdoches 84; Gilmer 77, Longview 73, Liberty-Eylau 55, Pleasant Grove 55, Marshall 42, Grace 42, Daingerfield 21, Redwater 8, Hooks 2
Individual results
100 meters: N. Hill, Liberty-Eylau 12.37; A. Smith, Marshall 12.71; A. Stansell, Longview 12.74
200 meters: D. Johnson, Longview 25.27; S. Mills, Marshall 25.48; R. Stansell, Longview 25.80
400 meters: D. Johnson, Longview 58.00; M. Chavez, Gilmer 1:04.41; R. Gibbs, PG 1:05.37
800 meters: R. Gibbs, PG 2:26.71; K. Partain, Atlanta 2:27.63; L. Ransom, Atlanta 2:30.76
1600 meters: L. Dunn, Grace 5:48.66; K. Minick, Grace 5:51.48; L. Ransom, Atlanta 5:54.10
3200 meters: L. Dunn, Grace 12:24.49; E. Henard, PG 13:15.25; M. Sprouse, Gilmer 13:23.08
100 hurdles: F. Gilbreath, Gilmer 16.48; A. Williams, Daingerfield 16.83; N. Sweat, Nac 17.31
300 hurdles: N. Sweat, Nac 48.04; J. Newsome, Gilmer 48.64; F. Gilbreath, Gilmer 50.38
400 relay: Atlanta (T. Hurd, M. King, JD Larry, S. Gillam) 49.23; Marshall 50.06; Nac 50.08
800 relay: Atlanta (T. Hurd, M. King, JD Larry, S. Gillam) 1:46.24; Marshall 1:47.65; Nac 1:47.68
1600 relay: Longview (K. Lewis, A. Stansell, R. Stansell, D. Johnson) 4:08.26; Atlanta 4:19.14; Liberty-Eylau 4:25.55
Long jump: JD Larry, Atlanta 15-6; S. Ezihe, PG 15-4; T. Lewis, Gilmer 15-2
Shot put: J. Owens, Longview 36-4; M. Tate, Gilmer 31-9; J. Rucker, Gilmer 31-2
Discus: J. Owens, Longview 97-4; J. Skinner, Nac 93-8.50; S. Block, Liberty-Eylau 93-7
Triple jump: S. Ezihe, PG 34-2.50; J. Fletcher, Nac 32-0
High jump: C. Bailey, Atlanta 5-2; M. Campbell, Redwater 5-0; C. Ward, Liberty-Eylau 4-8
Pole vault: N. Willardson, Nac 8-6; B. Gautier, Grace 7-0
JV BOYS
Team standings: Atlanta 165, Pleasant Grove 155, Marshall 152, Redwater 30, Liberty-Eylau 28, Hallsville 24, Prairiland 12, Daingerfield 10, McLeod 9
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Nacogdoches 182, Atlanta 132, Daingerfield 65, Liberty-Eylau 64, Pleasant Grove 64, McLeod 24, Gilmer 14