MOUNT PLEASANT — It came down to the last event at the District 15-5A meet in Mount Pleasant last Thursday.
Going into the final event, the 4x400m relay, Whitehouse was leading the competition with 96 points, trailed by Mount Pleasant with 89 and with Marshall and Pine Tree tied for third with 79 points each.
The Mavs 4x400 meter relay team (Ryan Knox, Jeremiah McCowan, De'Trey Goudeau and Spencer Taylor), won the event with a time of 3:18.752, earning 20 points that vaulted the team into first place, with 99 points.
Neither of the teams ahead of Marshall going into the final race scored in the event, and Pine Tree only received four points for their fifth place finish, while the Whitehouse team was seventh and Mount Pleasant was eighth. Top six finishers in each event are awarded points.
Top performers in the meet for the Mavs included Keshon Foster with 22 points, Dameon Smith with 17 and Spencer Taylor with 17.
Taylor and Goudeau claimed the two top spots in the 400m run, Mavericks finished 3-4 and 6 in the 110m Hurdles, and Foster and Smith were 1-2 in the 300m Hurdles.
Other valuable points came from the 4x100m relay team (fourth), 4x200m (fifth), Keshon Foster in the long jump (second), Connor Hagerty in both the shot put and discus (fifth), and a second place finish in the 200m run by John Thomas.
The Marshall girls track team finished in fifth place.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the area.