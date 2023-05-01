ARLINGTON — After signing to run track at Arkansas State University last Wednesday, Spencer Taylor led the Mavericks at the state qualifiers at UT Arlington last weekend.
High School Track & Field: Mavericks are going to state after impressive regional showing
Taylor decided his high school track season was not over yet, placing first in the 400 meter and qualifying for the state championships at UT Austin.
The boys 4x4 team of John Thomas, Jeremiah McCowan, Keshon Foster and Spencer Taylor placed second in the mile relay and are headed to state.
DJ Goudeau placed third in the 400 meter.
Asia Smith finished top eight in the region out of 16, running a 12.1.
Shannon Mills placed fifth in the region in the 200 with a personal record of 24.58.
The state track and field championships are being held at the Mike A. Myers stadium at UT Austin May 11-13.
