LONGVIEW – Five Harrison County players were named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Teams for the 2022 season.
Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
In Class 5A, Hallsville's Olivia Simmons was named to the Honorable Mention team as an outside hitter, while Marshall's Caitlyn Ellenburg and Hallsville's Lauren Pyle were named to the honorable mention team as setters. Marshall's Isabella Emery was named an honorable mention libero.
In Class 3A, Waskom's Alaina Dyson was named to the second team as an outside hitter.