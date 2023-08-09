CENTRAL HEIGHTS — The Hallsville Ladycats started off their season with a tough five set, 3-2 victory over the Central Heights Lady Devils on Tuesday.
The tone was set immediately by the Lady Devils, getting three kills in quick succession.
Once the Ladycats got their footing, the back-and-forth battle began, with both teams getting clutch kills after long plays. In the first period, the Ladycats were able to secure a two-point lead, 25-23.
The Lady Devils got back in charge in the second period with a 27-25 finish.
Central Heights were making the visiting Ladycats feel the heat by securing the third set, 26-24.
Looking to the fourth set, the Ladycats had their backs against the wall, but rose to the occasion. The battle stayed close, with the teams staying virtually tied throughout. Hallsville stayed cool under the fire and clutched the fourth set, keeping series alive with a 25-23 finish.
Being tied two victorious sets each, both teams were focused and giving it their all. However, the Ladycats played best with the peaking pressure, securing a four point lead when the final buzzer blew, winning the season opener, 3-2.
Teagan Hill led the Ladycats in kills with 23, followed by Kaycin Farrell with 18. Lauren Pyle was a rock for Hill and Farrell, assisting with 49 kills and five kills herself. Presley Johnson and Savannah Sutton lead the defense with 11 and 19 digs respectively.
The next challenge for Hallsville is at the Garland Tournament, happening from Thursday to Saturday.