HALLSVILLE — The Lady Bobcats got on the court for a dual match on Tuesday, dominantly sweeping the Henderson Lions and losing a close series against Lufkin.
The first match of the night was Hallsville versus Henderson. The Lady Lions came into this game determined to turn their season around and kept up with the Hallsville in the first set, staying only a couple point behind throughout. However, with the leadership of the coaching staff, including Head Coach Tara Wait, the second and third set were dominant 25-14 and 25-15 victories, sweeping the Lions.
”I knew they would put up a great game,” Wait reflected, “Henderson has some great players and would compete hard. I thought their defense was fantastic; they definitely read our hitters well, and it pushed our girls to use another offensive tactic.”
Teagan Hill led the offense in this match with 13 kills, followed by Kaycin Farrell, Leah Conley and Lauren Pyle with 11, six and five kills respectively.
The second match was Lufkin versus Henderson. This series went to all five games, with Lufkin dramatically clutching a 17-15 victory in the fifth set.
Lufkin came into the final match of the night against Hallsville with the high spirits of a well-fought battle. However, the well-rested Lady Bobcats opened up the series with fire, establishing a five-point lead in the opening minutes of the bout.
The Lady Panthers kept their cool and began to find their footing, but were never able to surmount the early deficit, losing 25-18.
The second set saw Lufkin continue to build on their successes, keeping up with Hallsville from the beginning and pulling ahead in the end for a 25-22 victory.
In another demonstration of adaptation, Hallsville came into the third set with an improved strategy, getting a big lead and not letting Lufkin anywhere close to it. Hallsville won the third set 25-15.
Tied at two victorious sets each, all of the Lady Bobcats were fired up to get the edge. Both teams were successful in their offense, keeping the game close. However, Lufkin found the advantage late in the game, clutching a 15-12 finish in the final set, securing their second, grueling 3-2 victory of the night.
”I knew coming in that they have heart and hustle and they don’t quit,” explained Wait, “This is the second year in a row to go five with Lufkin and lose — so we knew they would continue to push us this year. After evaluating some plays, I think court maturity would have helped us greatly in certain situations. We had multiple chances to win and simply made mistakes are the wrong time. We will learn and bounce back.”
With the results from the dual match, Hallsville now has a record of 5-4. Their next match was set to be against Gilmer on Friday.