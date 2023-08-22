MARSHALL — The Marshall Lady Mavs got their second win in a row against Garrison on Tuesday after persevering through two competitive matches to win 3-1.
The first set of the night saw the Mavericks stay one step ahead of the Garrison Bulldogs to a dominant 25-15 victory.
When they got back on the court for the second set, the Lady Bulldogs made the proper adjustments, getting an early four-point lead. Once the Mavs shook off the pressure, they caught back up and the two teams fought neck-and-neck for the rest of the match. Marshall returned the favor and built a four-point lead of their own, 13-9. Garrison followed suit and caught up, tying the game 15-15. Under the pressure, the Lady Mavericks prevailed, slowly growing the lead through the rest of the game until they secured the 25-22 victory.
Garrison didn't give up, and brought the passion early, getting a lead immediately. The Mavericks kept in striking-range, but the Lady Bulldogs built a four point, 13-9 lead. Inversely to the previous set, Marshall caught back up, tying it 14-14. The girls from both teams traded back and forth for the rest of the game, staying within one point of each other for 12 plays. With the pressure mounting and the crowd at its loudest, the Lady Bulldogs clutched the 28-26 victory over the Mavericks.
In the third set, with the leadership of Head Coach Christina Miller, the Lady Mavs came into the fourth set with a refreshed mindset and improved strategy, getting a four point lead early, and dominated more as time went on, securing the 25-9 victory to improve their season record to a positive 7-6.
Alyssa Helton lead the Lady Mavericks in offense, getting 10 kills. Presley Doyle got seven, while Alaila Allen and Hannah Carlile got six each. Claire Abney and Ahija James enabled their scorers, getting 19 and 17 assists respectively.
Elysian Fields Volleyball
At the Hughes Springs Tournament, Elysian Fields lost to Rivercrest (23-25, 25-10, 25-20), defeated the Hughes Springs JV (21-25, 25-12, 25-19 and swept Linden-Kildare (25-15, 25-17.
Kerrigan Love had seven kills and three aces against Rivercrest, nine kills, three aces and four digs against Hughes Springs, and six kills against Linden-Kildare. Madison Owens had seven kills and two aces against Rivercrest, six kills and four digs against Hughes Springs, and four digs and seven kills against Linden-Kildare.
Kirsten Commander finished the day with seven kills and two aces. Allison O’Brien had six kills, three aces, 37 assists and two kills, Myah Silliman 10 digs, Miley Holland 28 digs, Chloe James seven aces, and Baylee Vickers two blocks.
Elysian Fields fell to De Kalb (25-18, 25-21) and Wolfe City (20-25, 25-21, 25-19) in the Gold Bracket of the Hughes Springs Tournament.
Against De Kalb, Kerrigan Love had six digs and nine kills, Madison Owens four kills, Allison O’Brien 12 assists, Myah Silliman seven digs and two assists, Miley Holland four digs, and Chloe James four aces and two kills.
Love had eight kills against Wolfe City. Owens finished with eight kills and two blocks, O’Brien five kills, five assists, three aces and four digs, Silliman 11 assists, two kills, five digs and two aces, Holland 12 digs, and Taylor Youngblood four digs.