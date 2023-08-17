GILMER — The Marshall Lady Mavs returned to play on Tuesday with a double header against Gilmer and Rusk. They lost against Gilmer 3-1 and defeated Rusk 3-2.
The first match up was against the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes. Gilmer entered the game strong. They came into the game with a winning streak, one of those wins coming against Marshall, who they swept in a tournament last Saturday in Tyler.
That momentum carried them into the first game, staying one step ahead of the Mavericks for a 25-19 victory in the first set. The Lady Mavericks picked up steam as the series went on, putting up a better fight in the second set, but still coming up short 25-21. They continued to battle it out in the third, going blow-for-blow before clutching it at the end, securing a 26-24 victory.
The Lady Buckeyes coach rallied the squad and picked up the pace in the fourth, eliminating the Mavs from the series with a 25-20 victory.
Danika Cantu, Molly Skinner and Ava Burke served as the servers this game, with 18, seven and five respectively. Claire Abney lead the offense with 9 assists, 10 digs, one ace, two blocks and eight kills.
Next, the Buckeyes defeated Rusk in a hard-fought 3-2 series.
The third match of the dual night was Marshall versus the Rusk Eagles. Despite the Lady Mavs being rested up, and the Eagles having just suffered a grueling defeat, the Eagles were still determined to end the night with a victory.
Despite the more recent loss, the Eagles came on to the court with fire, winning the first two sets 19-25, then 21-25, putting themselves in the position to sweep the Mavericks.
However, the Lady Mavericks, under the leadership of head coach Christina Miller, rose to the occasion and fought for every play. The third and fourth set both ended in a Mavericks 25-21 victory. In the final match, playing to 15 points, both teams gave it their all. Both teams went past 15, staying neck-and-neck to the end. Ultimately, the Marshall ladies pulled off the reverse sweep, securing a 18-16 victory to end the night.
Cantu once again was the main server with 14, followed by Skinner and Sarah Palmer tied at six. Abney led the offense again with 19 assists, 10 digs, one ace, five blocks and 13 kills. Alyssa Helton wasn’t far behind, getting one ace, 10 digs, 10 kills and two blocks.
With the results of this dual meet, Marshall’s record stays even at six and six. Their next opportunity to earn a positive record is on Friday, when they face Garrison at home, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields falls to Central Heights
At the Central Heights Tournament, Elysian Fields fell to Central Heights (25-12, 25-8) and Normangee (25-9, 25-8) and defeated CHSA (25-11, 25-12).
Against Central Heights, Allison O’Brien had five assists and two kills, and Myah Silliman and Miley Holland finished with five digs apiece. Kyleigh Stephens added three kills and two assists.
Madison Owens had five kills, Kerrigan Love three kills and three digs, O’Brien seven assists, Silliman eight digs and Holland four digs against Normangee.
Owens finished with five aces and four kills against CHSA. Bailey Vickers added two kills, O’Brien 13 assists, two aces and two kills, Love nine kills and Holland and Silliman nine digs apiece.