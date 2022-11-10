Family and friends gathered at the Y.A. Tittle Field House at the Marshall Highschool on Wednesday to honor Mavericks volleyball player Caitlyn Ellenburg and celebrate her signing to continue her student and athlete journey at University of Mary Hardin Baylor.
Ellenburg has been on the Mavericks varsity team for three seasons, getting a record of 20-22 last season. She has had a long tenure at Marshall, playing a total 292 sets with 1414 assists, 751 digs and 392 kills.
Her head coach Christina Miller remembers her time with the program fondly. She says that Ellenburg fit right into the team’s culture from the beginning.
“If you know Caitlyn, you know she’s a competitor. If you have ever watched our practices you know that we come to compete no matter what.” said Miller. “We often did juniors versus seniors, and they would kill each other just to win.”
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is a private University in Belton.