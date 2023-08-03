WASKOM — With Volleyball just around the corner, the Lady Wildcats started their two-a-day practices on Monday to make sure they hit the start of the season hard.
Their first regular season match is on Tuesday, August 8th against Gary High School. They start their district run on September 5th against New Diana at the Waskom gym.
The Waskom Lady Wildcats are coming into this season with a relatively young squad.
"We are all pretty fresh," explained Head Coach, Lucero Luna, "I don't have many returners, so we've been focusing on mastering the basics. Our girls are bought in."
This will be Luna's first season coaching for the Wildcats, but she says that everyone is adjusting well.
"It's always hard adjusting to a new coach and a new staff," Luna continued, "our girls have done well in working with it, we have a pretty good group and I'm excited to see them play."
Having played Volleyball in her Highschool years, Luna appreciates her new role with Waskom.
"I love being around the game. I grew up playing it, but coaching Volleyball sheds a whole new light on it. Volleyball teaches life lessons. You learn respect, how to follow directions, discipline and so many other small things that you need in life."
Keeping a cool head is key to performing under the bright gym lights, and it's something that Luna and her team have been focusing on.
"We have specific drills we use to help girls deal with the pressure," explained Luna, "our faster drills really help them understand that if they mess up, it's okay, the next ball's coming."
If you would like to support the Wildcats, Waskom is hosting a co-ed Volleyball tournament this Saturday, where ticket purchases goes toward helping the Lady Wildcats.
"It is a good way to bring the community together and other surrounding areas." said Luna, "With the profit from this fundraiser, I hope and plan to purchase new apparel and bags for the volleyball team! So come and join the fun! Put together the old squad and make a team!"
For more information, contact LLuna@waskomisd.net