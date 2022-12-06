After dropping their first game and losing their undefeated record, Hallsville Varsity Basketball went 3-1 and got third place in the Royse City Tournament.
In the first game, the Bobcats lost after a competitive four quarters, 62-70. Athon McDermott scored 23, Luke Cheatham got 21 and Landon Bowden had eight. North Forney’s Kei’von Johnson kept the Falcons in the lead with his stellar performance, getting 28 points himself, 16 more than the Falcons runner-up. This loss was the Bobcats’ first loss of the season.
They bounced back the next round to get a comfortable victory over the Nevada Community Braves 69-33. Once again, McDermott and Cheatham were the Bobcats leaders in scoring, with 22 and 19 respectively. Grayson had an improved performance with 12 this game.
Round three saw Hallsville going against Bryan Adams High School. The Bobcats had to scratch and claw their way to a 47-46 victory. McDermott and Cheatham continued their great work, getting 19 and 11 points respectively. Cougars had quarters of feast and quarters of famine, scoring big in the first and third, but not finding much in the second and final quarter. Hallsville put in a consistent effort. They got 13 in the first quarter, 12 in the second, 13 in the fourth and nine in the fifth, securing the edge for the Bobcats after an amazing game.
In the final round, Hallsville went against the hosting team, Royse City. Fortunately for the Bobcats players and fans, this one was not quite the heart stopper the last round was. The Bobcats got the victory 48-37. McDermott was the top scorer but had a new runner-up for the first time in the tournament. Barnabas improved his scoring by eight points from last game with 13 this game, and Luke Cheatham got six points.
The Bobcats improve their season record to 8-1. Hallsville will play at the Decatur Invitational next.
JEFFERSON 56, MINEOLA 49: Kenneth Ross dropped in 28 points to pace Jefferson, and the Bulldogs earned a 56-49 win over Mineola on Saturday.
Luke Elder and Chris Bowman scored 12 points apiece, and Erik Burns added four. Bowman had eight rebounds and Burns five. Ross handed out six assists and came up with five steals, and Burns chipped in with two blocks and two steals.
SABINE 37, E. FIELDS 22: WHITE OAK — In the Gold Bracket third-place game at the White Oak/Union Grove Tournament, the Sabine Lady Cardinals notched a 37-22 win over Elysian Fields.
JEFFERSON 46, HOOKS 41: Taurria Hood scored 12 points, Kristen Thomas added 10 for the Lady Bulldogs and Jefferson edged Hooks, 46-41, on Saturday.
Rielyn Schubert finished with nine points, Keyasia Black six, Jaida Bray five and Jordyn Davidson four. Davidson and Bray added six rebounds apiece, and Hood finished with five. Davidson also came up with five steals.
Sabine, which led 19-7 at halftime, was paced by Ashlynn Davis with 14 points. Davis passed 500 points for her career with her effort on Saturday.
Ashleigh McCormack and Ella Roberts added seven points apiece, Loren Colquitt four, Breanna Evans three and Kyle Longhofer and Caitlyn Stewart one point apiece.
— Jack Stallard contributed to this report.