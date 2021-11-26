I’m not sure what to make of the Cowboys loss to the Raiders on Thanksgiving other than there wasn’t a whole lot to like as Cowboys fan. There were questionable play calls, questionable officiating. There were dropped balls, missed kicks and Dallas’ disabled list was longer than most kids’ wish list to Santa.
If there’s any silver lining from the game, it’s that the Cowboys should be getting a lot of players back but that doesn’t solve the other issues that were on full display on Thanksgiving Day, such as 14 penalties for 166 yards against the Cowboys.
There’s kind of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde thing going on in Big D. A hot start stirred up Super Bowl talks for the Cowboys but three losses in four games kind of force one to pump the breaks on such high expectations.
It’s easy to sit here and make every excuse for the Cowboys but none of which are anything other teams don’t deal with from time to time and not to mention, the Cowboys have no excuse for losing at home to the Denver Broncos, especially in the fashion that they did. So instead of being 7-4, the Cowboys not only could be but should be 8-3. And let’s be honest, yes the officiating was really, really bad Thursday but let’s not pretend the opportunities weren’t there. If an extra point and a field goal actually gone between the uprights, Dallas walks away with the win and wouldn’t need overtime to do so. Also, an offsides penalty in overtime gave the Raiders another shot, so we can’t blame the officials 100 percent.
The next few weeks will be a test. Good teams don’t need excuses but too often we’re throw use the excuses quicker than the refs used their flags this week. The Eagles are in the Cowboys rear-view mirror, just two games behind Dallas. Instead of letting the NFC East rivals catch up and we as Cowboys fans use whatever excuse we have in the book, I’d rather be able to say our team overcame the obstacles instead of letting Mr. Hyde take over.
Let’s hope the Cowboys can get back to full strength, turn the page and move on to the next play or the next game and finish this season strong. Let’s just hope recent struggles aren’t here to stay.