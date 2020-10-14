Sunday’s scene in the third quarter of the Cowboys-Giants game was tough to watch.
First of all, the injury itself made me squirm and cover my eyes, but only partially as I watched through between my fingers while Dak Prescott’s leg bent in a very unnatural way that immediately made it obvious the 27-year-old’s season was over.
I’m not sure if the tears that filled Prescott’s eyes were more of a result of the excruciating pain or the thought of not being able to compete for the rest of the year, and who knows what after that, but speaking for myself, as I watched an emotional Prescott biting on his towel while acknowledging those around him as he was being carted off, I couldn’t help but ask myself whether or not we’ve seen the last of Dak Prescott in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.
I absolutely, 100 percent hope that’s not the case. I’ve become a fan of Prescott, both as a quarterback and a human being but the professional football industry is a multi-billion-dollar business and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a multi-billionaire business man. Jones and Prescott were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract when the quarterback was healthy, why would they all the sudden be able to now?
I wrote a column several months ago saying I’ve never been fully convinced that Jones is completely on board with Prescott as the future of the Cowboys and I’m not convinced now. Sure, the Joneses are saying the right things by stating that Prescott is the future of the franchise but that’s an easy thing to say in the wake of the injury and saying anything else would come across as being in bad taste.
That’s not to say the Joneses are lying but when it comes time renegotiate, how much money will they be willing to give Prescott after missing 10 regular-season games, plus the postseason and everything in between? Also, how willing will Prescott be?
It’s no secret the Cowboys have had their struggles this season but the large majority of those struggles come from a defense that takes social distancing seriously and allows the opposing offenses to quarantine themselves in the end zone.
Statistically, Prescott was having a great season. In his five games, he threw for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and only four interceptions. In week two’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, Prescott rushed for three touchdowns. Prior to his gruesome injury, he became the first Cowboys quarterback since Danny White to be on the receiving end of a touchdown pass.
One thing that made watching the injury so hard was knowing how much fun he seemed to be having. He grinned from ear to ear, high fiving teammates after a Dallas touchdown.
Earlier this season, Prescott opened up about depression issues he’s been fighting and I can only hope and pray he doesn’t sink deeper into depression as a result of the injury. I hope he’s able to stay strong, keep his head up and work his way to an incredible comeback story. I’m rooting for that return to happen in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.