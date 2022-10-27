Mesquite Horn defensive end Armstrong Nnodim headed up the list of players selected as Built Ford tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week for Week nine of the season.
Nnodim, the 6A winner, was joined by Austin Cockett quarterback/safety Cameron Dickey in 5A, Connally running back Kiefer Sibley in 4A, Franklin running back Bryson Washington in 3A, Bovina running back/linebacker Darian DeLaRosa in 2A and Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School offensive and defensive lineman Triton Moore for private schools.
Now in its 17th season, the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week program honors athletes for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Nnodim had nine tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three QB pressures, two forced fumbles and a game-clinching pick six in a 25-14 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Dickey carried just eight times, but rushed for 259 yards and six touchdowns. He also completed 7 of 9 passes for two touchdowns and had a pick six on defense in his team’s win over Austin Eastside.
Sibley carried 14 times for 426 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Salado.
Washington carried 26 times for 308 yards and six touchdowns and added five tackles and a forced fumble on the defensive side in a win over Lorena.
DeLaRosa carried 31 times for 276 yards and three touchdowns and added 15 tackles, a pass breakup, an interception and a fumble return for a TD in a win over Hale Center.
Moore had 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks on defense and was a key blocker on the offensive side against T.K. Gorman.