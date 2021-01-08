Teammates Kai Horton and Mason Courtney, who helped lead Carthage to another perfect season and the program’s eighth state championship, shared Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 10-4A Division II All-District Team for 2020.
Horton, a senior quarterback, completed 169 of 253 passes for 3,012 yards, 34 touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with one touchdown reception and one rushing touchdown. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns in Carthage’s 70-14 win over Gilmer in the 4A Division II state title game.
Courtney carried 194 times for 1,556 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 403 yards and three scores on the year. In the state title game, Courtney carried 16 times for 243 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 44 yards.
Courtney and Mason will play their college football together after signing with Tulane.
Other district superlatives went to offensive MVP Keamodre Horace of Center, defensive MVP Kip Lewis of Carthage, offensive Newcomer of the Year Montrel Hatten of Carthage and defensive Newcomer of the Year Tyanthony Smith of Jasper.
Carthage’s Scott Surratt was named coach of the year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Specialists: Bladden Troquille, Carthage; Lane Gilchrest, Rusk; Utility: Jonathan Medrano, Carthage; Lahmad Hunt, Jasper; Alex Jones, Rusk; Quarterback: Traeshawn Adams, Jasper; Owen McCown, Rusk; Running back: Nick Stewart, Carthage; Carl Limbrick, Jasper; Tight end: Montrell Smith, Carthage; Receiver: Craig McNew, Carthage; Kavonte Brown-Hoskins, Carthage; Braeden Wade, Carthage; Christopher Evans, Center; Micah Pickering, Jasper; Joseph McCown, Rusk; Line: Tee Kellum, Carthage; Luke Jackson, Carthage; Karston Williams, Carthage; Shunmarkus Adams, Jasper; Javeris Riley-Hafford, Jasper; Zackary Carlisle, Carthage; Roderick Gardner, Center; Kicker: Irvin Jiminez, Carthage; Luis Gonzalez, Center
DEFENSE
Line: Kylon Lister, Carthage; Bobby Cooks, Carthage; Giancarlos Riascos, Carthage; Colton Crawford, Center; Jaydon Williams, Jasper; Inside linebacker: Camden Foster, Carthage; Kaleb Sells, Jasper; Outside linebacker: Jake Liker, Center; Nate Marry, Carthage; Tahj Cross, Jasper; Back: Austin Morgan, Carthage; Zay Woods, Carthage; Brandon King, Carthage; Marques Hall, Center; Andre Thomas, Jasper; Punter: Vladimir Morales, Madisonville; Returner: Marques Hall, Center
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Armando Juarez, Madisonville; Running back: Andre Thomas, Jasper; Patrick Brazzell, Madisonville; Tight end: Lakendrick Garrett, Jasper; Receiver: Kenyan Vidito, Jasper; Bryce Lenard, Rusk; Brice Major, Shepherd; Zay Woods, Carthage; Line: Kaed Staton, Carthage; Cale Henson, Center; John Price, Jasper; Jermaine Thomas, Jasper; Lane Gilchrest, Rusk; Mason Walters, Shepherd; Kicker: Manny Rodriguez, Jasper; Vladimir Morales, Madisonville
DEFENSE
Line: Jekerric Johnson, Carthage; J.J. McCallister, center; Johnelle Narcisse, Jasper; Jertavius Brown, Madisonville; Bradley Parker, Rusk; Ja’Kiry Brown, Shepherd; Inside linebacker: Jace Snook, Madisonville; Caleb Ferrara, Rusk; Outside linebacker: Frederick Lynch, Carthage; Shean Singleton, Jasper; Camdon Hudnall, Rusk; Backs: Braeden Wade, Carthage; Jermaine Preston, Center; Byrone Grant, Jasper; Jeramiah Burns, Madisonville; Isiah Ward, Rusk; Punter: Alvaro Lopez, Center; Returner: Noah Paddie, Carthage