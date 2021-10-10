A friend and I go back and forth about the best way to watch sports on TV.
I hardly ever watch any games live. I’ve written about it before – if there are two games on at noon on a Sunday, I’ll start with the most important one to me, then when I catch up live and hit a commercial, I’ll switch over to the other one and watch it from the beginning and switch back over to the game I put top priority when I think enough time has passed.
I love it and quite frankly, I don’t understand why so many insist on watching games live in a time when we actually have the technology to skip the commercials and whatever other nonsense might get in the way of our viewing pleasure.
For example, a team scores a touchdown, go to a commercial break. Then we come back for the extra point, go back to a commercial break, then kickoff… well you get the point. Plus if the quarterback is taking his sweet time under center and not snapping the ball, you can hit the fast forward button as soon as the play is over and get right to the next one.
So back to the conversation with my friend — — when explaining this to him, he liked the idea but there’s one problem that is preventing him from getting on board – his superstition.
He told me that if he watches live, he has this hope in the back of his mind that maybe he can do something to influence the outcome of the game but if it’s already happened, he can’t. He told me he knows it’s crazy and knows that his actions from his living room have absolutely no affect on whether or not his team will fumble before crossing the goal line, but when one is in the heat of the moment, one often tends to use less logic and common sense.
I thought about that conversation later and realized if I have the same mentality as my friend, I might as well subscribe to the theory that even if it’s happened already, I can change it, right?
Is that mentality beyond crazy, yes, absolutely but as sports fans, we all do it to one degree or another.
I don’t consider myself superstitious, at least in comparison to others but I’d be lying if I said I never have my moments. If the Cowboys are doing well as I sit on the middle section of my couch, I’m staying there. If the defense is practicing social distancing like the 2020 Cowboys, I’ll social distance myself from the couch if that’s where I’ve been sitting. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Sure, you can laugh at me but you know you’ve done the same thing. Maybe you have the same pregame meal, wear the same clothes or selectively choose who you’re going to watch the game with in hopes of helping your team win.
To be fair, my friend has reasons other than superstitions. He doesn’t like the thought of it getting spoiled for him, and I get that, which is why I avoid the internet and people, to an extent, when I watch the games and if sitting on the same spot on the couch is going to help my team win, I’ll do it but I’ll start a little behind.
How do you watch sports on TV? How do you help your team win?