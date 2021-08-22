I don’t remember what year it was but the Houston Texans were just a few years into their existence when I took them to the Super Bowl.
On Madden, of course.
But there was one major requirement — the Texans had to be actual Texans. Each player had to at least have played either high school or college football in the Lone Star State in order to make my roster.
I don’t know if I should be ashamed or proud to admit that it really wasn’t all that hard. I won’t claim there wasn’t any research that went into to it but there wasn’t a lot. Having grown up on Texas football, I knew a lot of the names even if they played college football outside of Texas.
Today, I couldn’t tell you everyone that was on my Madden team but I do remember Drew Brees would hand off to Adrian Peterson and throw passes to Roy Williams and Wes Welker. Had I waited just a little longer, I could have added Dez Bryant to the receiving squad. I really don’t recall who my defense was made up of but it consisted of Michael Strahan.
Thinking about this gives me pride for being from Texas, hands down the best football state and the best part is this could be done today with a Super Bowl contender. Patrick Mahomes would be the obvious choice at quarterback and joining him the backfield could be Aaron Jones. Paving the way for Jones and protecting Mahomes could be Trent Williams and the defense could be anchored by a pair of Aggies in Von Miller and Myles Garrett.
Obviously the only chance of this ever happening would be via video games but nonetheless, a pro football team made up of actual Texans would always be a blast to watch.
I know I’ve said it many, many times but one of my favorite parts about my job is being able to watch tomorrow’s stars today. I love turning on the TV on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon and seeing athletes I covered at the high school level and as we near another high school football season, I look forward to watching athletes who may one day play on Saturdays or Sundays and who knows, maybe one day make that All-Texas Madden roster.
But until then, let’s enjoy Texas football on all levels but let’s try to not get too cocky knowing that high school football just doesn’t get any better anywhere else. It’s not bragging if it’s the truth right?
Enjoy the season ahead.