chrissmithmug.JPG

CHRIS SMITH

The state of Texas requires all hunters born after Sept. 2, 1971 to have a hunter’s education certificate while hunting.

This certificate rule has been in place since 1988. Since its inception, nearly 1.5 million have successfully completed the course. In other words, an entire generation has grown up with the regulations in place.

Recommended For You


Email: cksoutdoors@aol.com