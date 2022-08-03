The state of Texas requires all hunters born after Sept. 2, 1971 to have a hunter’s education certificate while hunting.
This certificate rule has been in place since 1988. Since its inception, nearly 1.5 million have successfully completed the course. In other words, an entire generation has grown up with the regulations in place.
In the early day, many hunters were slow to come around to the new rules but eventually, everyone agreed the basic training and information provided by the course was beneficial for not just new hunters but all hunters. I have been through two of the courses and highly recommend the course for anyone, young or old.
Technically speaking (copied from the TP&W website):
Every hunter in Texas (including out-of-state hunters) born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must successfully complete hunter education. The minimum age for certification is 9 years and cost is $15.
If you were born on or after September 2, 1971 and you are:
■ under 9 years of age, you must be accompanied.
■ age 9 through 16, you must successfully complete hunter education, OR you must be accompanied.
■ age 17 and over, you must successfully complete hunter education; OR purchase a “Hunter Education Deferral,” and you must be accompanied.
The term accompanied is defined as “By a person who is at least 17, who is licensed to hunt in Texas, who has passed hunter education or is exempt (born before Sept. 2, 1971), and you must be within normal voice control. Proof of certification or deferral is required to be on your person while hunting. Note: Proof of certification is not required to purchase a hunting license.”
With these terms the TP&W has an entire section dedicated to the class.
Most classes consist of classroom studies and after successful completion, hands on and live fire situations are covered in the field course. Students can sign up online and are able to complete the class completely on the internet but the student is required to be 17 or older.
The course covers basic teaching of gun safety, wildlife conservation, hunting responsibilities and safety. Some courses add archery, muzzleloaders and outdoor survival/first aid. As mentioned earlier, all of these topics are excellent information even for seasoned hunters. Attending the class with your student is a great idea. I promise you will learn something no matter how long you have been hunting.
Attending with your student instead of dropping them off will also build a solid start for your outdoor/hunting relationship.