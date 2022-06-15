The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department approved changes to the 2022-2023 season back in March. The changes to specific game as well as new opening dates for certain species are in place and ready for the upcoming season.
The new year for the TP&W ends Aug. 31 and begins Sept. 1 each year. The breakdown below outlines seasons and dates across the state so if you hunt other areas of the state, a little more homework may be involved to ensure regulations are covered for each area or zone.
Geese hunters in the West Zone will notice the new goose season opening date will be a week earlier than last year with the Nov. 5 opener. Closing for the West Zone will be Feb. 5. The East Zone will run from Nov. 5 ending on Jan. 29.
The light goose conservation order season will run from Feb. 6 ending on March 12 in the West Zone and the East Zone “LGCO” will run from Jan. 30 to March 12.
The early Canada season which is growing in popularity will run from Sept. 10 closing on Sept. 25. Geese limits are five birds for dark geese, not to include more than 2 white-fronted geese (speckle-bellies) 10 light geese ( snows, blues and Ross’ geese).
The TP&W is also adding the requirement of a Federal Sandhill Crane Permit. The permit was not required last year because of an administrative error. Of course anyone hunting migratory birds must have the Hunter’s Information Program Certification. This information is taken during license purchase and helps the TP&W keep up with statistics.
The Major League of hunting in Texas and especially East Texas is Whitetail deer hunting. The 2022-2023 dates and regulations are as follows: Oct. 29-30 will be the youth only season with regular/gun season starting on Nov. 5 and ending Jan. 1 in the North Zone (Eat Texas).
In the South Zone, the start date is Nov. 5 and closing day is Jan. 15. There is a late season which runs from Jan. 2-15 in the North Zone and Jan. 16-29 in the South. These dates are also good for the special youth late season. Muzzleloader season will also start on Jan. 2 and end on the 15th in the 90 counties that have a muzzleloader season.
There are a few other changes and a quick check of the links below can answer any questions about our neck of the woods as well as the rest of the state.
For the entire list of 2022-2023 hunting regulations/seasons go to: https://tpwd.texas.gov/regulations/outdoor-annual/hunting/general-regulations/2022_2023_hunting_seasons.