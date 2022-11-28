When people think of East Texas, they think of many things. Historic downtowns, pine trees, beautiful scenery, high school football and country music, just to name a few.
When someone thinks of East Texas, ice hockey is the last thing on their minds. East Texas Baptist University has been, and wants to continue, changing that.
The ETBU Tigers are currently 11-5 in their season, and 8-0 in their conference. They recently played in the Louisville hockey tournament, where they did not have a good showing. However, they resume their regular season on Dec. 2 and want to pick up where they left off.
Head Coach Alain Savage says it feels good to represent East Texas on the ice rink.
“ETBU is one of the contenders for the national championship every year. It feels great to be able to compete with the biggest schools in the country. We are at a high level.” Savage said.
With barely any yearly snow in the area, how did East Texas get such a good ice hockey program?
“President of the school Dr. Blackburn moved from Dallas Baptist University to ETBU, and he brought on our athletic director, who had already started a program at his last school and wanted to do the same thing here. In 2016, they went to the rink in Shreveport and asked if they could host a team out of here,” said Savage.
“It’s always a challenge to get new players given our location. It’s a great school. When prospective students visit the campus, they know that it’s the right choice for them.”
Savage says that if you are a sports fan, you need to watch hockey.
“If you like the other sports, you will like hockey. It’s like all of these sports mixed in one. It’s fast, exciting, and the ambience is next to none. It’s great to see what those guys do on their steel blades. “
Last year, ETBU made it to the finals of the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference championship where they came up just a point short of claiming the title against Texas A&M. With such a good showing this year so far, they are on track to make another splash in the national hockey scene and continue to carve out a spot for East Texas out on that ice.
“We would love if the community would support us. I know we play in Shreveport, but I promise that if you make the trip, you will not be disappointed,” Savage said.