TYLER — Hallsville’s boys basketball season came to an end at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium where in a 60-52 loss to the Jacksonville Indians the area round of the playoffs.
Hallsville ends its season with an overall record of 29-6, the most wins in school history. Jacksonville advances with a record of 27-6.
Luke Cheatham led the Bobcats in scoring with 25 points. Next in line were Anthon McDermott with 11 and DQ Harrison with nine. Kamron Gaut scored eight points while Taylor Sheffield scored five. Jake Hall and Zachar Florence each finished the night with two points.
Karmelo Clayborne was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Vito High scored 15 and Jermaine Taylor tossed in 12 points. Devin McCuin scored 10 while Davarian Boyd recorded four points.
Sheffield scored the first points of the game on a layup but High drained a three from the corner to give the Indians their first lead and McCuin added to it with a bucket. A layup by Clayborne gave Jacksonville a 7-4 lead but Cheatham tied it up with a three. The two teams continued to go back and forth. High drained a three at the closing seconds to give the Indians a 16-9 heading into the second quarter.
Florence scored the first points of the second quarter but a layup from Clayborne spread Jacksonville’s lead to 18-11. The second quarter ended in similar fashion to the first – with a Jacksonville three-pointer. This time it was Clayborne who launched a shot from beyond the arc to give the Indians a 26-18 lead at the half.
Cheatham scored the first points of the second half to make it a six-point game. The Indians built their first double digit lead of the night but Florence drained a three to bring it back down to eight points. A Gaut free throw, followed by buckets from Sheffield and Florence put the Bobcats within two points. The two teams exchanged buckets before Taylor went 2-for-2 from the line.
McCuin drained a three on one end before Cheatham drained one on the other. The third straight three-point play came the old fashioned way when McCuin came away with an and-one. Cheatham knocked down another bucket from beyond the arc for the fourth straight three-point play. That made the score 41-39. Gaut tossed it in for the final points of the third quarter, putting Hallsville within one point, 42-41 as the two teams headed to the fourth quarter.
Taylor hit a three and added a dunk to score the first five points of the fourth quarter. The Indians and Bobcats continued going back and forth before High drained another three to give his team some breathing room with a 52-45 lead. Harrison knocked down a jumper to make it a five-point game with 4:06 remaining. Harrison then drove the basket or Hallsville’s next two points and drew a fould and was sent to the line where he completed the and-one to make it a two-point game with 3:32 to play.
Boyd found the bucket for two before McDermott tipped in a pass to make it a two-point game yet again. A buckcet from High and another from Clayborne gave Jacksonville a 58-52 lead as Hallsville called timeout with 66 seconds to play. The Bobcats were forced to foul and send the Indians to the line where Clayborne went 2-for-2 to help the Indians seal up the 60-52 win and punch their ticket to the next round.