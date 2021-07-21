Former Carthage High School standout Keaontay Ingram, who transferred to USC during the spring and is expected to split time in the Trojans’ backfield this season, was named to the 2021 Watch List for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday.
The Doak Walker Award honors the top running back in college football. It is named in honor of Doak Walker, a former running back who played at SFM from 1945 to 1949 and in the National Football League for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1955.
Ten semifinalists and three finalists will be announced in November. The winner will be announced on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.
Ingram spent three seasons at the University of Texas, where he rushed for 1,811 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 67 passes with six touchdowns.
Last fall he ran for 250 yards and a touchdown on 53 carries and had 11 catches for 103 yards and another score in six games.
Ingram led the Longhorns in rushing in 2019, carrying 144 times for 853 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 29 catches for 242 yards and three scores in 13 games. He had four 100-yard rushing games.
In 2018, Ingram ran for 708 yards and three touchdowns and hauled in 27 passes for 170 yards and two scores.
As a senior at Carthage in 2017, Ingram carried 238 times for 2,327 yards and 37 touchdowns and added 284 receiving yards and two scores to help lead the Bulldogs to a 16-0 record and a Class 4A Division I state title.
He rushed for 2,244 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 492 yards and four scores in 2016, another season that led to a Bulldog state championship.
Ingram finished his high school career with a school record 5,206 rushing yards and 76 touchdowns.
USC is scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 4 against San Jose State.