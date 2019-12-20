Obviously as a Cowboys fan, I hope we defeat the Eagles to claim the NFC East title, but let’s face it, neither team really deserves it.
To say both teams have underachieved this season would be a major understatement. At best, the winner of the division will have a 9-7 record, which is a bit sad to be honest.
I must admit, I’m somewhat conflicted about how I want the Cowboys to finish this season. As a fan, we should all want our teams to do well, and whether that’s in the present or the future, which brings me to a conflict – is it ever OK to hope for your team to tank one season to help set up success the next?
Let’s not deny that teams often tank, usually for a higher draft pick, but in this case, I truly believe it would be in the best interest of everybody involved that the Cowboys and their coaching staff go separate ways.
It’s time for a change in 2020, and if the Cowboys have a solid finish to the 2019 season, I’m not sure those necessary changes will take place for them to have a successful season in the near future.
We’ve seen a pattern with owner Jerry Jones – he’s too satisfied with mediocre and my concern is that if the Cowboys manage to win the division, he’ll take that as a reason not to make the necessary changes.
The Cowboys dominated the Rams last weekend by doing things they should have been doing all along.
I don’t know how long I’ve been yelling at the TV in anger over the fact the Cowboys way too often abandon the running game.
Well, last week, they stuck with the run and it worked, begging the questions why they haven’t been doing this all year long?
Why haven’t they given the ball to Ezekiel Elliott more often, especially after giving him such a massive deal? Why hasn’t Pollard taken more handoffs? Why would we not develop the running game with those two in the backfield at the same time? Is it not common sense that a solid running game will open it up for the passing game?
I realize that Dak Prescott has had a great year statistically, but again the Cowboys haven’t matched it in terms of winning.
If they stick with the run, they might just have some success, which I hope does happen, but I also hope a change happens.
Is that too much to ask?