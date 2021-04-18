First thing first, I’d like to apologize to the Texas Rangers and all Rangers fans on behalf of my wife for the loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, April 11.
More on that in a minute.
It was my first game among the fans at the new Globe Life Field and let me just say, the term “It’s the inside that counts” just might have been coined for this ballpark. I’m still not a fan of the outside look and it kind of makes it hard not to compare with the Rangers former home seeing as it’s right across the street for everyone to see the majestic-like view of Globe Life Park. However there’s a lot to see on the inside that I didn’t get to see last year since COVID restrictions didn’t allow one to just go off and explore.
The section we were in was completely full and because we kind of preferred to social distance a little bit over being elbow-to-elbow with those around us, our party of four decided to move a section over where there were plenty of empty seats to give ourselves some breathing room.
We walked by Chuck Morgan’s booth where people had lined up to get an autograph from the Rangers’ announcer who’s famous for his phrase, “It’s baseball time in Texas.”
I’ve got to admit hearing those words from his voice brought a comfort as well as some sense of normalcy. Not only could the voice we’ve come to know and expect from the old ballpark in the new one but it was comforting to know it truly is baseball time in the Lone Star State.
As for the game itself – well that’s where the apology on behalf of my wife comes in.
We were sitting comfortably in our seats enjoying a well-pitched game by Mike Foltynewicz as each was still in search of its first run in the fourth inning when my wife decides she needed to use the restroom. While she was away, Trent Grisham sent his ball away to give his Padres a 1-0 lead. When my wife returned, we made her aware that the home run was her fault.
That was the only run the Rangers allowed, that is, until the ninth inning. Apparently my wife was under the impression she couldn’t wait until the game was over or she didn’t want to battle the crowd that would follow after that final out but either way, she made her second of two trips to the restroom. As she was on her way there, the other two members of the party and I agreed that if the Padres hit another home run, it’s clearly her fault. Then Manny Machado went the distance down the left-field line for the home run. Rangers lost 2-0 and it had nothing to do with the fact that they left 10 runners on base, including a time when they left them loaded. It clearly had to be because my wife decided to make a trip to the restroom.
So I guess the next game she attends with me, she either needs to sit in her seat for the entire game or any trips to the bathroom she makes need to be done while the Rangers are batting.
Other than that, it was a great time at the ballpark and I was able to add to my baseball collection.