It was early morning Jan. 27, 2003 where I was in Thailand. I couldn’t sleep knowing that back home in the great United States of America, Super Bowl XXXVIII was being played and I couldn’t watch it. It was the first Super Bowl of my young life (young at the time) that I could recall not watching and it was driving me nuts even though I didn’t have a horse in the race as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders went head-to-head. I just loved the game and to say I was homesick for football would have been a major understatement.
I was putting on my shoes as I was about to head out the door to at least attempt to watch the game when a friend of mine heard me up and asked what I was doing. I don’t think he really wanted to go but he did anyway, partially because he couldn’t stand the thought of me knowing the Super Bowl outcome before him, at least I think that’s why. The two of us found an old internet café where somehow the sound of the modems dialing up to connect was a promising one.
If you think it’s hard to find a way to stream a live sporting event now, just think of how hard it was nearly 20 years ago in a foreign country.
We weren’t able to stream. I think the closest thing we found was live scoring updates but even that only went so far with the worldwide web brought to you by that whole dial up internet thing. We were able to get a final score and I watched the game almost as soon as I got home – just popped that VHS into the VCR to watch the Bucs blow out the Raiders 48-21.
One thing I learned about myself through the experience is I wouldn’t be able to survive in a foreign country, in large part because I’d miss sports, American sports to be more exact.
Sure, nowadays I’d probably have a better shot at being able to watch games on TV or the internet, depending on where I was but I wouldn’t be able to just drive to the ballpark and enjoy America’s Pastime as I scarf down a hot dog or two. I wouldn’t have the chance of visiting great American ballparks like Wrigley Field and Fenway Park. Outside of America, there’d be no real bragging rights about being a fan of America’s Team and I might actually miss the trash talk going back and forth. The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat just wouldn’t compare. Again, I realize other countries enjoy other sports but to me, it wouldn’t be the same.
I’ve said it time and time again but one of my favorite things about sports is the way they unite people together. Complete strangers will high five and hug. The things that divide us in other walks of life aren’t concerns in the moment. We cheer until we lose or voices. We battle the elements of extreme weather and in the end, despite being sunburned or a frostbitten; we say it was well worth it.
Sports help create memories that last a lifetime and have given me so many memories where I can’t help but say I’m proud to be an American, whether it’s the crowd leading the National Anthem, chanting “U-S-A” or fans standing on their feet to thank a veteran for his selfless acts of service to keep us safe and help make America the great nation it is, just to name a few examples.
If nothing else, I know I would not have the job I do today if I lived somewhere other than America and I can say with confidence that even if I did, it wouldn’t be nearly as good. Covering American sports is as good as it gets.
Today, we’re celebrating America’s 245th birthday. Sure, she’s not perfect, but nobody is and I sure would miss this land if I had to live elsewhere. I know this from experience.
Happy birthday America. Happy Independence Day to all.