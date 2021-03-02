As February came to a close, bass anglers around the country were waiting to see if more records would fall.
Out in west Texas, just east of San Angelo there has been a lake that has been on fire since Feb. 19. On that day, Joe McKay of Bussey, Iowa landed a 16.40 pound largemouth and the avalanche was on. There were rumblings in the previous days of double digit largemouth and back to back to back smallmouth lake records falling.
All this is going on at the 19,000 acre OH Ivie reservoir.
To say Ivie is on fire right now may be the understatement of the year. There has been a steady stream of 13 plus pounders coming in. On Feb. 25, two 14 pounders hit the scales and headed to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.
For a timeline we start with the Smallies, on Feb. 20, angler Joey Wynn set a lake record smallmouth at 6.25 pounds. Two days later, Ben Milliken delivered a 6.60 smallmouth and assumed the record. All the way until Feb. 25 when Luke Dunkin re-popped the smallie record at 6.8 ponds.
There is “dock talk” about one of the smallies being caught twice, but I couldn’t find any documentation. Now to the green bass, on Feb. 19 Bussey caught his pending lake record and called the Sharelunker folks and scheduled a pick up. On the 21st Josh Jones from Sapulpa, Oklahoma brought in a 13.20 pound shoat. Remember that name, I feel like this Jones kid is onto something.
On the 23rd Don Burks of Weatherford caught a 14.4 pound Ivie giant while his son only managed a 12.4 pound largemouth. Folks that’s nearly 27 pounds with two fish.
Back to the scales, after a long slow period (2 days) Ivie delivered a 14.4 for Brett Cannon of Willis and Casey Sobcak of Spring landed his fish of a lifetime weighing 14.2 pounds. Finally on the 28th Josh Jones (yes, again) from brought in a 15.2. Pretty amazing year for most lakes but OH Ivie just did it in a week.
Reports have the ramps and parking lots overflowing everyday of the week and weekends are a madhouse. The lake is 13 plus feet low, but is still fishing awesome obviously. I had a reader email not long ago stating that when I made statements like “catching 30 pounds in five casts” it was unrealistic for the regular angler and discouraging or frustrating. I never replied but perhaps he should spend some on OH Ivie.
Make some plans to go there or anywhere for that matter because the big ones are on go right now. Be safe, dress for the weather and make sure someone knows where you are.