Not only is this the last year of high school basketball for Hallsville senior Taven Jackel but it’s also his first.
“I played my freshman year and I quit playing my sophomore year and I started playing again my junior year,” Jackel said. “I was terrible at basketball my freshman year and I didn’t think I was ever going to play. So I just lost all motivation in basketball.
“Then I got hurt in another sport, so I started going to open gym a lot here and realized I fell for the game of basketball and then realized I was actually pretty good and I could actually play a little bit. So I started playing basketball again and I’ve gotten better every day.”
When asked what moments stand out from the year so far, Jackel recalls the first one.
“My first game of the season, my first game on varsity, I had 16 points and nine rebounds and that was a big game for me,” he added.
“He had a career high 21 points and 11 rebounds vs. Whitehouse in the first district ballgame,” Hallsville boys head basketball coach Rusty Walker said.
“Taven plays with a tremendous amount of toughness and intensity and he’s also a pleasure to coach because he comes to practice every day and comes in with enthusiasm, is encouraging to other people and works every day. When you have that, what happens is it runs off onto other people. I can always count on Taven to be the same every day. A lot of kids overlook that. They may be like, ‘Hey, I’m excited today,’ but what about the other three days? Taven is excited every day. He really, really likes to play, he takes it seriously, and it shows.
“I’m so proud of him as a young man. It’s been fun to see him and watch him grow up over the years. He’s doing a good job for us.”
Jackel is currently averaging nine points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
“Shooting, driving and finishing – I would say that’s what my biggest strength is,” the Hallsville senior said.
Even though this is his first year on varsity, Taven knows it’s up to him as a senior to provide his team with senior leadership.
“During games, I’m kind of the hype man. When we’re on defense and stuff, I’m always yelling. I almost lost my voice during the John Tyler game because I was yelling the whole game for people who were hitting shots and making plays. When we were on defense, I was yelling like, ‘D up’ and stuff like that.
“I want them to know I was one of the hardest working people and that I’m never going to give up,” he added when asked how he wants to be remembered by teammates after he graduates. “I’ve learned how to be a better person. Coach Walker has taught me a lot while going through high school.”
The Bobcats are currently 15-10 overall and 3-1 in district play. Their only district loss came Tuesday night at home against Nacogdoches in a 52-30 final.
“You’ve always got to bounce back the next game and keep working to get better every day,” Jackel said.
“Last night we hit a pothole,” Walker said on Wednesday. “The good news is we started off 3-1. We hit a snag last night. In high school sports, it’s good when it’s good but the reality is, ‘can we recover from a tough one?’”
The Bobcats will have the tough task of taking on the Marshall Mavericks on the road tonight.
“Marshall is rolling right now,” Walker continued. “We’ve got to give them all the credit in the world. They’ll be ready for us. We’ve got our work really, really cut out for us. They’re 4-0. They’re rolling and we’ve got to see if we can recover from a loss. It’s all part of the journey and we say all the time it’s not always a smooth ride. We’ve just got to enjoy the ride.”
“This year has just been a ride,” Jackel said. “It’s a brand new team. We’re a young team and we’re just trying to make the playoffs this year and make it the best season we’ve had. It adds a lot of motivation for me to go out with a bang.”
Motivation is certainly something Jackel says he doesn’t lack.
“I have the most motivation in the world,” he offered. “I’m trying to win. I work every day as hard as I can.”
Tonight’s matchup between the Bobcats and Mavericks will tip off after the varsity girls.