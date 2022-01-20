Marshall’s girls’ basketball team won its first four district games this season and it now holds a record of 4-1 against district opponents. Senior point guard Serenity Jackson is hopeful there’s plenty more wins in round two of district play.
“I feel like this is our year,” Jackson said. “I feel like we’re doing well right now. We’ve just got to keep doing well and we can get first place in district.”
Eric Woods took over as the Lady Mavs head coach during Jackson’s sophomore season and said he has since seen her improve leaps and bounds.
“She has brought just a consistent effort to the table, especially this year,” Woods said. “She’s consistently been a player that we can count on to do her job and she’s done everything I’ve asked her to do as far as things that will help our program grow to what it is at this point from over the course of the last three years. Watching her develop and grow and mature has been a pleasure as a coach to see her grow into the player she is today. She has improved leaps and bounds from when she was a sophomore, just from her poise and calmness and focus and her approach to the game. She still has a lot of growing to do to continue putting herself in a position to not only play at the next level but succeed at the next level if she chooses. It’s definitely been great to see and I’m excited to see her finish her senior year off the right way.”
“I feel like my IQ has gotten better,” Jackson said when asked what areas of her game have improved the most. “I know how to slow it down a little bit better and read the floor, and my defense.”
Woods said Jackson prefers to lead by example and not as much with her words but he has pushed his senior guard to be more vocal.
“She has become more of a vocal leader this year because I’ve pushed her and encouraged her to try to get her out of her comfort zone for her to be a more vocal leader and she has done that,” he explained. “It has been a growing process for her in that area but she’s been more of a leader by example. That comes to her more by her nature but I told her, being a point guard, no matter what team you’re playing on, you’re going to always be looked at as a leader. You’re going to always be looked at as someone to carry the team and make sure the team stays focused, so on and so forth. I think she’s done a great job for us this year in that category. That’s a reason we’ve been as successful as we’ve been this year.”
“I feel like I could do better but I feel like I’m doing pretty well,” Jackson said. “I could do better. I’m just goofy.”
Jackson has been playing organized basketball for about six years and has learned valuable life lessons, like how to control your anger, a lesson she has also learned from Woods.
“You can’t let stuff get to you,” she said.
That’s a good mentality to have on and off the court and perhaps with it, Jackson will be able to help plead the Lady Mavs to a deep playoff run.
Jackson and the Lady Mavs are slated to return to action today at 5 p.m. when they play host to Texas High, a matchup that was originally scheduled for last Friday but got moved due to COVID.