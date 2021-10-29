LaTravion Jackson wanted to finish school in Marshall where he started.
Just prior to entering high school, Jackson moved to Lakeview but returned to Marshall for his final two years of high school.
“I came back because I wanted to play with my brothers,” he explained.
Tonight, he and his Mavericks will take the field against Hallsville and Jackson said the fact that tonight is senior night, “adds fuel to go out and make it memorable.”
So far this season, Jackson and his Mavericks have created memorable moments, like last week when they gave back from a 14-point deficit to defeat the Mount Pleasant Tigers on the road.
“Fight till the end, don’t give up,” he said when asked what the key was to pulling off the comeback victory.
Another moment that stands out to Jackson is a goal-line stand against Pine Tree to help defeat the Pirates and prove Marshall’s doubters wrong.
“We were predicted to not go to the playoffs,” Jackson said. “That gave us the motivation to try harder and do what we can do, play how we can play.”
“He was a K through 8th Marshall kid and he moved to Dallas,” Marshall head football coach and athletic director Jake Griedl said of Jackson. “When we got him back, he was actually a linebacker for us and due to team needs, we moved him down to D-end and he gave us some good depth in that role but then he really started to taking to coaching and pay attention to small details of his craft and he’s done a phenomenal job and has become a starter.
“He’s one of those guys who every week, no matter the results of the game, you know when you turn the game film on, you’re going to see ‘Turkey,’ that’s his nickname, you’re going to see Turkey flying around, making plays and doing what he’s coached to do,” Griedl added. “Because of that, he’s become a constant on our defense. I’m really, really proud of him as an individual because he didn’t want to play D-line, he really didn’t. He always saw himself as a linebacker and he kind of overcame that concern or that worry he had and bought in and now he’s probably one of the better D-linemen in the district. That’s just a testament to his work ethic and his buying in and his attitude and his team-first mentality.”
Jackson said he has been playing football for as long as he can remember.
“Playing 7-on-7 at the Boys and Girls Club,” he said when asked what his earliest football memory is.
Since then, football has helped teach him valuable life lessons, like staying accountable and never giving up. Now that he’s a senior, he said he knows the value of the weight room and said he wishes he had understood that at a younger age.
Marshall’s senior hopes to take his career to the next level but is taking one step at a time. Until then, he and his Mavericks will host Hallsville in a battle of Harrison County tonight for the Mavericks’ senior night.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://sites.google.com/marshallisd.com/gomarshallmavs/inside-mav-athletics/ticket-information?authuser=0 and will also be sold at the gate for cash only. The senior night recognitions will begin at 6:50 p.m.