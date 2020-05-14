After redshirting his freshman year at Arkansas for the 2019 football season, Jefferson’s TQ Jackson is returning to Texas for his redshirt sophomore season as he’ll transfer to SMU to play receiver for the Mustangs.
“I feel like it’s the best fit as far as the scheme and I already had a good relationship with the coaches from last year when they recruited me from high school,” Jackson said.
“I’m excited for him,” Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said. “You’re not going to meet a better person. He works hard and from the time he stepped foot on Jefferson campus, he was on varsity. He earned it. He’s a great kid. I was just talking to a coach from Central Florida, Darrell Wyatt. He coached a couple kids who I coached in Oklahoma and now he’s a receiver coach at Central Florida and he was like, ‘I’m still trying to get him coach, still trying to get him.’ I was like, ‘Man, he’s going to SMU.’ He’s a great kid. I’m excited for him.”
Jackson said he has high expectations for his first year playing for the Mustangs.
“Just be a playmaker like I’ve been known to do,” he said when asked what his role will be with the team. “I didn’t really get to showcase my skills at Arkansas and I didn’t really fit into the scheme of what they were trying to do. I’ve got a lot to prove, prove everybody wrong.”
The 2019 graduate of Jefferson High School plans to major in sports management.
“If I don’t make it to the NFL, I just want to be a coach and work with the kids coming up because I can relate to them,” Jackson said.
“They’ve had some receivers get drafted,” Jimmerson offered. “They’ve had a lot make it to the next level, so I’m sure TQ probably looked at that as well. Plus he’s closer to home. He got going and realized he missed home more than he thought he would. You get these kids coming out of school who think they’re ready to get away from home and then some of them say, ‘I should have stayed closer to home,’ and he’s one of those kids. Being in Dallas, it’s an easy drive down Interstate 20 to give his family an opportunity to watch him.”
During his last three seasons at Jefferson, Jackson caught 119 passes for more than 2,800 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 23.8 yards per catch.
“I told him he and I are rivals now because they play Tulsa every year,” Jimmerson, a graduate of Tulsa University said jokingly. “I’m just excited for him. He’ll do well just because he’ll work.”