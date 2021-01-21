It’s been said that you learn more from losses than wins and that certainly rings true for Marshall Lady Mavs senior guard Trinity Jacobs.
“Whenever we get down, we shut down,” she said. “We don’t want to talk to each other during the game and you can tell that when we are winning, we are communicating. We talk while we’re on the court. We try to let each other know what’s going on. I feel like through losses, we’ve learned the need to communicate to work through the issues and communicate in a way that will be heard instead of a way that’s negative.”
Jacobs and her Lady Mavs are sitting at .500 with a district record of 4-4 as it they look to make the playoffs. Jacobs said the reality of the season almost being over is one that has started to sink in recently.
“Especially the start of the second round, it really hit me,” Jacobs said. “We all had a talk about our plans for this next round and when we were talking, I got kind of emotional. I don’t know if they could tell but I got kind of teary eyed during it, talking about our plans and how this is our last chance to really do something.
“The obvious one is of course to make the playoffs but honestly, this year’s team, our chemistry and the way we work together, it has been amazing,” she continued when asked about those plans. “I really want to finish in a way that we will all be proud of each other and in a we will all remember and that I’ll be able to come back in a few year and watch the team play again and think, ‘I helped leave a mark on this program.’”
Her head coach, Eric Woods, said Jacobs brings a lot of value to the table for the program.
“She brings a positive attitude, which we need more of,” Woods said. “She’s a hard worker and one of the things I appreciate about Trinity is her willingness to get better, ‘How can I tweak what I’m doing? How can I help the team?’ On countless occasions, she has come to me and asked, ‘Coach, what can I do to help the team?’ That’s joy to a coach’s ear to hear who’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team be successful.”
Her basketball career began in eighth grade and through the years, she has been surprised by the results.
“I will never forget my first time trying out for basketball,” she recalls. “I barely made the team I think and by the next time I made it, I was one of those they expected to make it. By the end of the season, I was leading the team and I started off as someone who just barely made it.”
When she first started, Jacobs likely wouldn’t have figured she’d be one of her team’s best shooters but that’s why she has changed jersey numbers.
“For my entire basketball career, I had No. 22 until this year,” she explained. “Our former teammate Maycee (Griffin) had No. 0 and everybody kept telling me this year I had to step up into her shoes as the next shooter. So I kind of wanted to keep No. 0 as a way to represent that.”
“She is one of our better shooters on the team,” Woods said. “She’s one of our leaders as far as keeping things on track, keeping people happy, keeping them inspired.”
Jacobs and her Lady Mavs will return to action tonight to take on the Hallsville Ladycats in a cross-county rivalry matchup.
“Hallsville is a good team,” Woods said. “They have so many different strengths on their team from size to shooting, to togetherness. I really want to approach this from the perspective that it really doesn’t matter what Hallsville does. It all matters about the Marshall Lady Mavericks and if our girls are focused and understand the plan and are playing with joy in their hearts, then it doesn’t matter who we’re playing we’re going to have a chance to win the basketball game.
“Like I just mentioned to them – ‘it’s all about you. It’s all about your mentality,’” the coach continued. “’It’s all about your commitment to our program to helping each other grow each and every single day.’ If we really understand that and buy into that, we can finish this season on a really high note. I’m really excited to see that happen.”