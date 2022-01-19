Tuesday night saw Jefferson’s girls basketball team roll its way to a 45-27 win over Arp. The Lady Dawgs now hold an overall record of 16-11 and a district record of 6-2 while the Lady Tigers are 5-15 overall and 3-5 against district opponents.
T.J. hood dropped in 18 points to lead Jefferson in scoring. She also pulled down five rebounds. Jordyn Davidson recorded 12 points and four rebounds while Da’Navia Thomas came away with 10 points and six rebounds. Jaida Bray finished the night with five points and eight rebounds as Kristen Thomas scored two points and led the team in rebounds with 10.
The Lady Dawgs will return to action Friday when they play host to Elysian Fields. Arp will travel to West Rusk.