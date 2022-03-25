Harrison County and East Texas will be well represented at today’s state-powerlifting meet as Jefferson sophomore Bryce Clark, Hallsville senior Hayden Branson and Waskom junior Laynce Welch are set to compete against some of the best from around the state.
Bryce Clark
This is Clark’s first year to compete in powerlifting. He knew he had qualified for state after hitting the 605-mark on the squat.
“I’m pretty excited,” Clark said. “This is my first time going to state. It’s a lot of support from my parents, my classmates and the rest of my family as well. It means a lot to me right now.”
When asked what he would have thought if someone had told him at the beginning of the season that he’d make it to state as sophomore in his first year, Clark said, “I would have said no. I would not have thought that was possible.”
Jefferson head powerlifting coach Candelario Rivera said Clark’s accomplishment of going his first year isn’t something that happens often.
“I’m proud of him,” Rivera said. “He listens, at times. He’s a good a kid. He has a great support system behind him.”
Rivera saw potential Clark while coaching him during football season.
“During the fall, when we were lifting weights for football season, I could see he was strong and I was like, ‘This guy’s going to be all right,’” Rivera recalls. “I knew how competitive he was so I knew he’d compete. He’s not going to quit. The best thing about him is his attitude. I’ll tell him where I want him and he goes, ‘I don’t care. Put me where you want and I’ll do it.’”
Clark and Rivera are optimistic for the next couple years as well.
“I’m focused on right now but I’m going to try to do a lot more in the upcoming next two years,” Clark said.
“Oh yeah, I’m hoping if not next year, then his senior year we can win the whole thing,” Rivera said. “I believe we can. With all the guys we’ve got coming back, we’ll be pretty salty.”
Hayden Branson
This is Branson’s second trip to the state meet and hopes to go out with a bang.
“He went to the state meet last year as a junior,” Hallsville head powerlifting coach Stuart Proctor said. “I believe he ended up in 12th place in the 198s. This year, he’s lifting in the 220-weight class. Going in, looking at totals, he’s in sixth place. Looking at what our goal is, we’re hoping to push up into the top five because you get a medal for the top five at state. So that’s our goal. I think he can do it if he prepares himself correctly mentally. I think he’s good to go.”
Switching weight classes was no problem for the senior.
“For me it wasn’t too much of a struggle because in football, I play on the defensive line, so around football season, I was sitting around 205, 210 and when powerlifting started, I dropped down to 198, so I was right on the line,” Branson explained. “One of the meets I competed in for the 220, we saw I had an opportunity to finish with a gold medal and then still compete at the same level at state so we thought it’d be a better opportunity to go to regionals, get that gold medal and go to state with the same opportunity as a 198.”
Branson expects this year to be easier than last year now he’s got the experience of being at state under his belt.
“Last year was my very first year powerlifting, so all of it was new to me, all the rules that go into being a powerlifter, so sometimes it was a little much to take on but this year, having a year under my belt, it’s not going as hectic this year,” he offered.
Proctor has been at Hallsville for two years but this is his first as head powerlifting coach.
“Once I took over as the powerlifting coach, I knew he was probably going back to state,” Proctor said. “He’s put in a lot of extra time in the weight room to get his totals up. I think the taste of state last year along with finishing 12th last year has really motivated him to focus on getting his totals up so he can go compete this year as a senior.”
Branson’s best total is 1,565 and hopes to reach 1,600 at today’s state meet.
All-in-all, he’s proud to represent his school and community at the state level.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “I’m stoked that I get to go to state and represent Hallsville as their only powerlifter and show what Hallsville is made of and what we can produce at the school when we put in the work.”
Laynce Welch
Welch and Waskom head powerlifting coach Justin Watson thought their chance of going to state this season was done but they were pleasantly surprised to hear of a rule change.
“I tied for second and we thought they were going to go off of previous years how’d they go to the lowest weighing person and as they were calling out awards, they said, ‘Tied for second and going to state,’ and the reaction I had was just unbelievable,” Welch said.
“The way it had always been in the past, and I didn’t know they had changed the rule, but if you tied somebody on your total weight lifted, the tie breaker is who weights the less,” Watson explained. “The kid Laynce tied at regionals weighed less than him so we thought we were out of it until they did the award ceremony and they called him a state qualifier as well.”
This is Welch’s first year to qualify for state. As a sophomore a year ago, he made it to regionals and that motivated him all the more to make it to state this season.
“I’m going have to say my dedication,” Welch said when asked how he improved the most from a year ago. “Last year, yeah, I was dedicated but this year, I was like, ‘No matter what, I’m going to state. No matter what I have to do, I’m going to do it.’”
“I’m very proud,” Watson said. “He’s had a great season. He’s gotten better each meet he’s lifted at.”
Welch is in the 308-pound weight class. His best total for this season is 1,470 and he hopes to bench press 350 or 360 at state.
“I’m going to go out there, have fun and do the best I can,” Welch said. “This is a big meet. It’s hard not to be nervous but at the same time, you can’t let that keep you back. You’ve got to be excited and ready.”