Jefferson senior Maddie Bristow was named to the All-Academic basketball team this year, despite missing most of the season to an injury.
“It feels great,” she said of earning the honor. “I tore my ACL and meniscus about six weeks before basketball season started and it was really devastating. It was heartbreaking but I rehabbed my way back into the last two or three games of the basketball season. My coaches and teachers and parents were really supportive through it all.”
“What that means is they’re not only doing good job for us on the basketball court but they’re really excelling the in the classroom, which is the most important place to really excel,” Bristow’s head high school basketball coach and the girls athletic director at Jefferson, Mark Allen said. “It tells me that she’s really dedicated academically and she’s going to go further her education down at University of Texas in Austin. She’s the kind of kid you love to have in your program.”
Bristow said it was a goal from the start to make the All-Academic team.
“I had already been accepted into college and I knew I had to keep my grades up and it was a shock,” she said. “I didn’t think I would make it at first. I was extremely grateful that my coaches put me up for this honor.”
Despite playing multiple sports throughout her high school career, Bristow learned that what happens in the classroom is far more important than what happens on the court or field.
“Really, you just have to block everything else out,” she said when asked what advice she would give to someone trying to make the All-Academic team while playing sports.
“You still have to make time for your sports, your practice and your schoolwork. It’s really difficult at first but once you get into a rhythm with it, school is most important overall. That’s what we’ve been preached since we were in seventh grade starting athletics, was that school comes first.
“That’s what I’d tell everyone else is to focus on school first but still make time to practice and get better at everything you do.”
Bristow’s softball season was cut short as well due to the spread of the coronavirus.
“It was hard, especially because my basketball season was cut short, only playing the last two or three games but I’ve come to terms with it,” she said. “God has a better plan for everyone.”
While attending UT, Bristow plans to study natural sciences to be a physician’s assistant. Now that her high school sports career is finished, she hopes to be remembered well among teammates.
“I just want them to remember how much I cared about them,” she said. “I love them like my own family.
“We got so close through everything and they were there for me through it all and I just want them to remember how much I care for them.”